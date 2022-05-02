Cowen Raises USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target to $24.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
NASDAQ USAK traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,061. USA Truck has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in USA Truck by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.
USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
Further Reading
