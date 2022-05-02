Cowen Raises USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target to $24.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ USAK traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,061. USA Truck has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 34.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Truck will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in USA Truck by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

