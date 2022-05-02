Cowen Raises USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target to $24.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 34.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in USA Truck by 26.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in USA Truck by 66,335.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in USA Truck by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

