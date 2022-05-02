Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.59. 425,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,277. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

