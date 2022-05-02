Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$102.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.57.

TFII stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching C$103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 138,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,876. TFI International has a one year low of C$99.47 and a one year high of C$148.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total transaction of C$3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$561,399,318.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

