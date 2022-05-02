Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$102.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.57.
TFII stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching C$103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 138,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,876. TFI International has a one year low of C$99.47 and a one year high of C$148.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52.
TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
