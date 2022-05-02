Cowen Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $210.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $310.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

Synaptics stock opened at $148.44 on Monday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

