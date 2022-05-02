CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Short Interest Up 34.9% in April

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CPI Card Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,860. The company has a market cap of $129.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.34. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

