Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Up 33.2% in April

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,400 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 535,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CEO Laurie Weisberg purchased 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Frommer purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 340,251 shares of company stock worth $434,171. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Creatd by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Creatd stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. 3,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.95. Creatd has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,939.46% and a negative net margin of 873.78%.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

