Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Up 33.2% in April

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,400 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 535,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
In other news, CEO Laurie Weisberg purchased 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Frommer purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 340,251 shares of company stock worth $434,171. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Creatd by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,939.46% and a negative net margin of 873.78%.
Creatd Company Profile (Get Rating)
Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creatd (CRTD)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.