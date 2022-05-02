Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.64 Million

Brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $443.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $441.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.27 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.75 earnings per share.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

CACC opened at $512.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $380.50 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.