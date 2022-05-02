Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CIK stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,355. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 46.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

