Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CIK stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,355. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.64.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
