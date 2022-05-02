Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $190.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.32.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $156.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.42. The company has a market capitalization of $307.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $51,995,290. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.