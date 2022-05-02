Credit Suisse Group Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,440.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s current price.

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $973.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,091.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,202.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 576.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.