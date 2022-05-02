Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.36.

TSE MG traded down C$1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$76.19. 304,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,012. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$70.16 and a 12 month high of C$126.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.17.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

