Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRKR opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Creek Road Miners has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.17.
