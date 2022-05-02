Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRKR opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Creek Road Miners has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

