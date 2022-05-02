Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 88.98% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCAP opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $547.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

