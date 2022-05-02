CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will report $5.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $540,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $119.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

CRSP stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

