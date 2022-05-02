Critical Analysis: Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 23.45% 10.02% 3.24% Service Properties Trust -36.41% -30.99% -5.82%

Volatility & Risk

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 Service Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.70%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.10%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust pays out -1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Service Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 6.56 $270.19 million $0.90 28.20 Service Properties Trust $1.50 billion 0.90 -$544.60 million ($3.31) -2.45

Brixmor Property Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Service Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

About Service Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

