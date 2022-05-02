Critical Comparison: BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) versus Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Digital Ally shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Digital Ally’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 5.75 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Digital Ally $21.41 million 2.63 $25.48 million $0.57 2.00

Digital Ally has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Volatility & Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -469.15% -77.07% Digital Ally 118.96% 48.39% 29.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BlackSky Technology and Digital Ally, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Ally 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Digital Ally beats BlackSky Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology (Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Digital Ally (Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording. It also provides VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks and gloves to health care workers and other consumers. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

