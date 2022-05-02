Critical Comparison: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VIA optronics and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74% First Solar 8.68% 3.68% 2.95%

Risk & Volatility

VIA optronics has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VIA optronics and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Solar 3 13 6 0 2.14

VIA optronics currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.19%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $87.66, indicating a potential upside of 20.03%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than First Solar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIA optronics and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million 0.55 -$4.13 million ($0.55) -7.71 First Solar $2.92 billion 2.66 $468.69 million $2.01 36.33

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Solar beats VIA optronics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics (Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

