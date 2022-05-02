Critical Contrast: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) & GCX Metals (OTCMKTS:PNGZF)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and GCX Metals (OTCMKTS:PNGZF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Resources and GCX Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 GCX Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Resources currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.62%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than GCX Metals.

Risk and Volatility

American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCX Metals has a beta of 4.42, indicating that its share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and GCX Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% GCX Metals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Resources and GCX Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 15.33 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.02 GCX Metals N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A

GCX Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Resources.

Summary

American Resources beats GCX Metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

GCX Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCX Metals Limited focuses on exploring for gold and copper tenements in Australia. It holds 100% interest in exploration tenements in the Onslow gold project covering approximately 115 square kilometers located in the Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Paringa Resources Limited and changed its name to GCX Metals Limited in April 2022. GCX Metals Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

