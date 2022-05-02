Critical Contrast: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) versus Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

This table compares Delcath Systems and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -721.72% -174.36% -82.22% Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A

21.9% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Sight Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $3.56 million 13.42 -$25.65 million ($3.63) -1.66 Sight Sciences $48.96 million 7.05 -$62.96 million N/A N/A

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sight Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Delcath Systems and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 275.28%. Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 349.52%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Delcath Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.