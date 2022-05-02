Critical Contrast: OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) vs. Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get OptiNose alerts:

This table compares OptiNose and Evelo Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $74.65 million 2.68 -$82.30 million ($1.48) -1.64 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$122.18 million ($2.31) -1.07

OptiNose has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OptiNose has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OptiNose and Evelo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evelo Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

OptiNose presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 327.00%. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 787.31%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than OptiNose.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -110.24% N/A -55.28% Evelo Biosciences N/A -254.96% -97.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of OptiNose shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

OptiNose Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. It is also developing OPN-019 that combines liquid EDS device with an antiseptic. The company has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail; and Inexia Limited to develop, manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19. The company also develops EDP1867, an inactivated investigational oral biologic, which is in Phase 1b for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939, an extracellular vesicle investigational oral biologic for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.