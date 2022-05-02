Critical Contrast: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) versus Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SQZ Biotechnologies and Vaxcyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 1 0 3.00

SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 984.01%. Vaxcyte has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.79%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Risk & Volatility

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 4.41, indicating that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Vaxcyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $27.10 million 3.83 -$68.74 million ($2.48) -1.49 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$100.08 million ($1.92) -12.61

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -253.68% -47.47% -28.30% Vaxcyte N/A -32.45% -28.23%

Summary

Vaxcyte beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.