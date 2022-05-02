Critical Contrast: Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stem and Hoku’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 8.64 -$101.21 million ($8.11) -0.88 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stem has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -13.51, indicating that its share price is 1,451% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stem and Hoku, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.52%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Hoku.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stem beats Hoku on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hoku (Get Rating)

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

