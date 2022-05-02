Critical Review: Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Exscientia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 15.77 $98.09 million ($0.48) -0.90 Exscientia $37.00 million 34.29 -$67.70 million N/A N/A

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A 275.72% 236.02% Exscientia N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Exscientia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Exscientia has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.64%. Given Exscientia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Exscientia beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Exscientia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

