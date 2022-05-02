Critical Review: Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 3.84% 7.63% 3.50% Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09%

This table compares Oshkosh and Lion Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $7.95 billion 0.78 $472.70 million $4.43 20.87 Lion Electric $57.71 million 20.06 -$43.33 million ($0.54) -11.31

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oshkosh and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 0 6 8 0 2.57 Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55

Oshkosh currently has a consensus price target of $119.54, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 154.50%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Lion Electric on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

