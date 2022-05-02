Critical Review: Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) & VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Lucira Health has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lucira Health and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -69.67% -22.89% -19.84% VolitionRx -29,465.93% -110.92% -80.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and VolitionRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 1.21 -$64.83 million ($1.91) -1.48 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,667.18 -$26.82 million ($0.50) -5.58

VolitionRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lucira Health and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Lucira Health (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. In addition, it is developing various veterinary products, including a treatment monitoring test, a disease recurrence test, and a point-of-care platform. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

