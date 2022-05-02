Critical Survey: Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) versus Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biotech Acquisition and Biohaven Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 2 7 0 2.78

Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $150.89, suggesting a potential upside of 69.21%. Given Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biohaven Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Biotech Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotech Acquisition and Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotech Acquisition N/A N/A -$6.86 million N/A N/A Biohaven Pharmaceutical $462.51 million 13.60 -$846.59 million ($13.08) -6.82

Biotech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Biotech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biotech Acquisition and Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotech Acquisition N/A N/A -2.97% Biohaven Pharmaceutical -182.19% N/A -83.07%

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical beats Biotech Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotech Acquisition (Get Rating)

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications. The company also offers Troriluzole for spinocerebellar ataxia and obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as Alzheimer diseases; BHV-0223, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; BHV-5000/5500 for neuropsychiatric indications; and Verdiperstat, a product for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Cove to facilitate telemedicine evaluation for migraine sufferers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

