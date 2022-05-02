Critical Survey: Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) vs. Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canada Goose and Ermenegildo Zegna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 1 3 7 0 2.55 Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33

Canada Goose currently has a consensus target price of $44.78, indicating a potential upside of 105.69%. Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus target price of $11.87, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Canada Goose’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Risk and Volatility

Canada Goose has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 9.74% 22.73% 7.94% Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose and Ermenegildo Zegna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $713.64 million 3.26 $53.21 million $0.78 27.91 Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.32 -$160.90 million N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 28, 2021, it operated through its 51 national e-commerce markets and 28 directly operated retail stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company also sells its products through wholesale partners and distributors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

