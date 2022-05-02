Critical Survey: Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Constellation Brands pays out -1,533.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pernod Ricard and Constellation Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands -0.42% 16.43% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Constellation Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.18 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Constellation Brands $9.53 billion 5.33 -$40.40 million ($0.18) -1,498.11

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Pernod Ricard on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

