Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Head-To-Head Review

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cronos Group alerts:

This table compares Cronos Group and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $74.43 million 15.21 -$396.11 million ($0.44) -6.86 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -214.92% -16.44% -14.74% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III N/A -130.43% 3.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cronos Group and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 3 3 1 0 1.71 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.22, suggesting a potential upside of 39.65%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. It also exports dried cannabis and cannabis oils to Germany, Israel, and Australia. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (Get Rating)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.