CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CAPL opened at $20.81 on Monday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $788.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.08%.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

