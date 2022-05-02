CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CURR stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. CURE Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. It operates through two segments, Cure and Sera Labs. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety.

