Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $23.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 173.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

CWK opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

