Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $23.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.44.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CWK opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $23.54.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
