CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.68.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $155.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

