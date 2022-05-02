Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 391,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 262.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 161,369 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,015 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

CTSO stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

