DA Davidson Comments on Flushing Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter.

FFIC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $21.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

