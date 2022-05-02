DA Davidson Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

BOKF opened at $82.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.37. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,160. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.