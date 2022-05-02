DA Davidson Weighs in on Granite Construction Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Construction in a research note issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

