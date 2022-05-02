Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 135.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.59. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

