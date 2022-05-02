Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in April

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 305,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DAIUF remained flat at $$61.71 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 728. Daifuku has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

