Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $331.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

