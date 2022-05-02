Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.37.

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.33 and a 200 day moving average of $140.60.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

