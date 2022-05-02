Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.74. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Data I/O by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

