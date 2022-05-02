Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.
NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.74. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.52.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Data I/O Company Profile (Get Rating)
Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
