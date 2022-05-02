Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

DAIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,173. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Data I/O during the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Data I/O by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Data I/O by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

