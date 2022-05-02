Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 197.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. 85,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,167. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.