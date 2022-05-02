DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBSDY stock traded up $2.82 on Monday, reaching $97.96. 43,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.0222 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

