Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Short Interest Up 36.3% in April

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of DCRDW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,233. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
