Definity Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DFY. Raymond James increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC set a C$41.50 target price on Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.67.

Definity Financial stock opened at C$33.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.00 and a 52 week high of C$35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.49.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$749.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$766.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

