Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

DEN opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11. Denbury has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Denbury by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in Denbury by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 94,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

