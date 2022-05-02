Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $665.06 million and a PE ratio of -13.88. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $29.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

